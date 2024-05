12-year-old Kyle Eaddy missing in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for 12-year-old boy Sunday night.

Officers said Kylee Eaddy was last seen on Tareyton Road wearing a red and black t-shirt and red shorts.

He is described as 5'06, dark color hair, and a slender build.

ABC11 crews spoke with officers who said Kylee has been missing for almost 12 hours.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kylee Eaddy is asked to contact Detective C. Athill (910) 723-3882.