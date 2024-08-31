Severe risk of storms could develop across central NC Sunday

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Labor Day weekend could bring more rain.

Severe storms may develop across central North Carolina late Sunday; temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s. Rain is also possible Labor Day with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

But, don't get too sad -- Saturday looks nice and partly sunny with highs in the high 80s.

Friday Rain

Severe storms popped up Friday afternoon in central North Carolina.

From about 2-5 p.m. multiple severe storms pushed through Durham, Orange, Franklin and Wake counties. The storms brought heavy rain, lots of lightning and strong wind gusts.

Several trees were toppled and multiple fires sparked, including one that damaged three homes in Northwest Raleigh.

Looking Ahead

Humidity will drop this week. Highs will remain below average, near 80 degrees.

Tuesday's dew points will fall into the 50s, and more clouds will arrive Wednesday. There is a chance for some showers toward the end of the week.