  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters block Raleigh neighborhood responding to report of multiple houses on fire

WTVD logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 7:34PM
Firefighters respond to report of multiple houses on fire in Raleigh
Firefighters respond to report of multiple houses on fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple fire trucks and firefighters are blocking a road in Raleigh while responding to reports of more than one house on fire.

The emergency call happened around 2:30 p.m. when severe storms popped up in the area.

The houses are located on Silver View Lane in Northwest Raleigh.

Dozens of fire responders flocked to the scene after multiple alarms went off. Early reports suggest three houses are involved with at least one having its roof collapse due to the flames.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about what happened.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW