Firefighters block Raleigh neighborhood responding to report of multiple houses on fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple fire trucks and firefighters are blocking a road in Raleigh while responding to reports of more than one house on fire.

The emergency call happened around 2:30 p.m. when severe storms popped up in the area.

The houses are located on Silver View Lane in Northwest Raleigh.

Dozens of fire responders flocked to the scene after multiple alarms went off. Early reports suggest three houses are involved with at least one having its roof collapse due to the flames.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about what happened.