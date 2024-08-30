Risk of severe storms Friday with damaging winds

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Labor Day weekend starts with severe weather.

Friday is forecasted to have a Level 1 isolated risk of severe storms later in the day, with the main threat being damaging winds.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Looking Ahead

The unsettled weather pattern will persist throughout the holiday weekend.

The ABC11 viewing area can expect a few late storms on Saturday. There is also a high chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, primarily in the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be hot and humid, with highs ranging from the low to mid-90s. However, temperatures are expected to decrease next week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.