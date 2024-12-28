Franklin County man wins $150,000 on Christmas Eve

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Franklin County got an early Christmas gift after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off.

Ladaryenne Smith of Franklinton bought a Holiday Cash 50X scratch-off ticket from Dabney Pit Stop on Dabney Drive in Henderson. He scratched the ticket in his car and said he couldn't believe what he saw.

"I saw a zero, then I saw another zero, then another zero," he told NC Lottery. "It was just crazy...I probably looked at it like 600 times."

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Smith took home $107,251.

"This comes at a really good time for me," Smith said. "We just had a kid."

He said he plans to put his winnings in the bank and invest.

