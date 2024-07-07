First lady to visit Wilmington amid crucial time for Biden campaign

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The eyes of the political world are again on North Carolina, as President Biden's political future is up in the air.

First lady Jill Biden is preparing to make another campaign stop in the state with a visit to Wilmington on Monday.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024. It was also here in Raleigh where the president rallied the day after the debate where many observers said he had a poor debate performance.

Amid questions and uncertainty about his future, Biden's Raleigh speech is now featured heavily in new campaign ads. And a defiant Biden also appeared with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, making the case he's still up for the job at age 81. It's a case he will continue to have to make to the public.

RELATED | Biden won't commit to independent cognitive test when asked in ABC News interview

"It's a situation that he has to demonstrate not just in selected clips or selected campaign appearance but over the course of the certainly the next month that he has the mental acuity to go head to head to head with (former President) Donald Trump in the campaign but also govern effectively as president of the United States," said Bob Orr

Orr is a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice who used to be a Republican but left the party over Trump. He said right now there's an ongoing debate among other so-called "Never Trumpers." He also said North Carolina's many unaffiliated voters will be paying close attention.

"I do think they're divided I think there's some who say hey Biden is the best choice, we're going to do everything we can do help, there are others saying we're not sure he can beat Trump," Orr said.

Orr says he will support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is because he believes Trump is unacceptable.

He said regardless of how things shake out the next few weeks, North Carolina is still very much a battleground state.

"I think it will be a close race for president here but it's still up for grabs," Orr said.

Another potential factor in a close race will be whether third parties including those representing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West will be approved for the November ballot. A decision from the Board of Elections will be made at a meeting on July 9.