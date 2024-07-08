Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Greensboro this week to campaign for Biden administration

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Greensboro on Thursday.

This will be Harris' sixth trip to NC this year.

The time and location are not known yet.

First lady Jill Biden is preparing to make another campaign stop in the state with a visit to Wilmington on Monday.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024 and the state may become even more important after a poor debate performance by the president against former president Donald Trump.