WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Greensboro this week to campaign for Biden administration

WTVD logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 12:39PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Greensboro on Thursday.

This will be Harris' sixth trip to NC this year.

The time and location are not known yet.

First lady Jill Biden is preparing to make another campaign stop in the state with a visit to Wilmington on Monday.

It all comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024 and the state may become even more important after a poor debate performance by the president against former president Donald Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW