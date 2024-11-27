Lebanese, Jewish communities in North Carolina weigh in on ceasefire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the ongoing war in the Middle East enters its second holiday season, ABC11 is speaking with local faith leaders -- just one day after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah was announced, ending that faction of the conflict.

In Durham, Rabbi Daniel Greyber at Beth El Synagogue said it has been a trying 15 months for himself and the members of his congregation.

"People are just feeling tremendous sadness at the loss of life," he said.

Greyber said it's harder still for the Beth El families still awaiting the return of their loved ones, like the family of Keith Siegel -- who remains hostage after being abducted by Hamas on October 7th. Keith's wife, Aviva, was released by Hamas one year ago this week.

On the eve of a second Thanksgiving with Israel at war, Greyber weighed in on the complexities of this moment.

"We can have both gratitude for the people who are gathered there and the opportunity to be together and also carry in our hearts sadness for people who are no longer here, and people who should be around our table," Siegel said.

In what's been a somber time for millions of American Jewish and Arab families, this week brought positive news with the ceasefire announcement. That ceasefire went into effect Wednesday morning local time, concluding over a year of fighting.

"I mean, it's so heartbreaking. So much of our memories growing up are shattered," said Sherene Bitar.

Sherene moved to Chapel Hill from Lebanon in 2002 and is part of the Triangle Lebanese American Center. She called news of the peace deal between Israel and Hezbollah a "relief".

"I was so happy and thankful that this happened, and especially during this week. As, for what's going on in the United States, it's Thanksgiving Week. And that's amazing," she said.

Sherene is using the holiday to reflect and remain hopeful that her homeland will be able to rebuild and have a better future.

"We can't just like, you know, feel helpless in this situation. We are resilient and hopefully, we will be able to rebuild and have a better future," she said.

Bitar says the Triangle Lebanese American Center will be loading a trailer of supplies to ship over to Lebanon in the coming days.

