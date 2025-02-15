Lee County man wins $200k after scratch-off ticket catches his eye

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is thousands of dollars richer after he said a scratch-off ticket caught his eye.

Lewis Moreland of Broadway had not bought a scratch-off for a while but he said he liked the look of the Emerald 8s ticket.

"It just caught my eye," he told the NC Education Lottery. "It was the first time buying a green ticket."

Moreland bought the $5 ticket from the Kangaroo Express on North Main Street in Broadway, and took it home to scratch it in the kitchen with his wife.

"I was just like, 'Am I looking at this correctly,'" he said. "Lo and behold that's what was there...It was a good feeling."

After required state and federal tax withholdings Moreland took home $143,501.

He said he plans to use his winnings to invest and plan for his retirement.

