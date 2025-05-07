Legislators, advocates discuss conceal carry bills

Two bills being considered would eliminate the need to undergo safety training and an $80 fee.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As lawmakers review a flurry of bills during their crossover week, a group of faith leaders held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to express concern about legislation - Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 5 - which would remove required concealed carry permits.

"Permitless ownership will further complicate a complex problem and will certainly burden an already strained and overworked law enforcement system, to include an overworked criminal justice system," said the Rev. Dr. Julian Prigden of St. Mark AME Zion Church.

To get a concealed carry permit in North Carolina, you must be 21 or older, complete a firearms safety course, pay an $80 fee, meet residency requirements, and pass a background check.

"These permits are not hard to get. They simply require background checks. They require adequate training, and it's not surprising that people think that you should have that," said Rep. Phil Rubin, a Wake County Democrat.

Both bills eliminate the need to undergo that safety training and the monetary cost, and would apply to everybody 18 and older.

"My congregation is relying on the state of North Carolina and this Legislature to do all it reasonably can to protect my community, not give free rein to untrained teenagers," said Rabbi Eric Solomon of Beth Meyer Synagogue.

"North Carolinians want our state to promote responsible gun ownership. Yet HB 5 and SB 50 dangerously loosen our gun laws and set the stage for more tragedies," added the Rev. Laura Johnson, who is the Chair of the North Carolina UMC Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Paul Valone, President of Grass Roots North Carolina, said he does not believe the permit process is necessary.

"I defy you to name another individual civil right for which you need government permission," said Valone, who supports the bills.

While he encourages people to undergo firearms training, Valone cited prior complaints from individuals facing challenges in obtaining permits.

"We want people to be free of the burden of having to deal with sheriffs who sometimes obstruct permits," said Valone.

Both bills cite instances in which a concealed carry permit would not be granted, including to a person dishonorably discharged from the military, an unlawful user of substances, and a person who has been found by a court or government agency to be mentally ill or lacking mental capacity. Further, private institutions can display signage prohibiting concealed carry permits on their premises. It would also be illegal to carry a concealed weapon into a law enforcement, correctional facility, or any establishment in which alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed.

The Senate has passed its version, while the House version remains in Committee. House Speaker Destin Hall said he anticipated one of the versions would ultimately be taken up, noting it was a matter of scheduling.

A separate measure discussed in Committee Thursday was House Bill 674, titled the Firearms Liberty Act. The legislation would extend concealed carry permits to last a lifetime, rather than the current five-year period.

"Even if this state were to repeal a permit requirement, some other states still have that requirement. Some folks want to have that ability to have a permit here, so you would still be able to get one here that may apply in other states as well," said Hall.

"We regard House Bill 674 for lifetime concealed carry permits as something which will help the aging, the disabled, and people who have difficulty finding transportation, sometimes for long distances, to the county seat to apply for a permit," said Valone.