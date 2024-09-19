New signs for Lenovo Center unveiled in Raleigh

This comes just a week after the venue was renamed from PNC Arena.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New signs are being unveiled at the Lenovo Center.

It's also right on time as the Carolina Hurricanes are set to begin training camp there.

Signage is expected to go up today and Governor Cooper will be there for the ceremony.

The Centennial Authority voted unanimously to change the name last week.

The agreement with Lenovo will last 10 years, making them the official technology partner.

The computer maker is one of the largest employers in Research Triangle Park.

They've also been a partner of the Carolina Hurricanes since 2010.

It cost up to $1 million dollars to put new signage all around the outside of the building.

The unveiling will be at 1 p.m. today.

