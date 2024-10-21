Pedestrian seriously injured in Cumberland County crash

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Linden on Sunday.

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Linden on Sunday.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle just before 8 p.m. on Linden Road.

When emergency crews arrived they found a person lying on the side of the road and a white Chevrolet Camaro with damage to its windshield.

The pedestrian was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian was driving a motorhome when it became disabled partially in the roadway. The pedestrian then tried to flag down other drivers when the driver of the Camaro went left of the center line to pass the motorhome and hit the pedestrian.

Troopers said the driver of the Camaro remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

