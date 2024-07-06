Moped operator killed, 2nd driver charged with DWI after Raleigh crash on Louisburg Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A moped operator was killed and another driver was charged in a crash involving three vehicles, Raleigh Police said Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday on Louisburg Road.

RPD identified the moped driver killed as Said Ramirez-Silva, 25.

Ramirez-Silva was on a 2021 Baodiao Moped in the left-turn lane on Louisburg Road northbound when the crash happened, investigators said.

RPD said Ramirez-Silva failed to yield to a 2014 Nissan Altima going south on Louisburg Road and turned in front of the car, causing the front corner of the Nissan to strike the right side of his moped.

Ramirez-Silva was thrown from the moped and struck the left side of a Lexus that was turning from eastbound Fox Road onto southbound Louisburg Road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Nissan driver, 20-year-old Jordan John, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

The crash remains under investigation Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193