11 people injured after explosion at plant in Louisville, Kentucky; shelter in place ordered

11 people have been transported to local hospitals after an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at a local chemical plant in Louisville, Kentucky, local authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued within the one-mile radius of the 'hazardous materials incident' in the Clifton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is not known and under investigation, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1901 Payne St., officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged citizens to follow guidance from local officials.

"Britainy and I are praying for the safety of all involved," Beshear said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.