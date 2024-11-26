Mack Brown will not return as head coach for UNC football next season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second tenure for Mack Brown as the North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach will end after this season.

UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham made the announcement Tuesday.

Brown is a Hall of Fame coach and undoubtedly the most successful to ever lead the Tar Heel football program. His first stint with the heels lasted from 1988-1997. He then returned to Chapel Hill in 2018.

"Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina football and our University,'' Cunningham said. "Over the last six seasons - his second campaign in Chapel Hill -- he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks."

"While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time," Brown said in a statement. "I've spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach. We've had the chance to coach and mentor some great young men, and we'll miss having the opportunity to do that in the future. Moving forward, my total focus is on helping these players and coaches prepare for Saturday's game against N.C. State and give them the best chance to win. We want to send these seniors out right and I hope our fans will show up Saturday to do the same."

Brown won a national championship in 2005 when he lead the Texas Longhorns to an undefeated season.

After retiring from coaching in 2013, Brown spent several years as a successful television analyst for ESPN. But when UNC went two years winning only five football games, the legendary coach was lured back to the sideline.

Brown quickly revived the program by signing some of the best quarterbacks in program history. Sam Howell played three years under center before being drafted by the Washington Commanders. He was followed by Drake Maye who became the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In two stints at North Carolina, Brown has gone a combined 113-78-1, with one ACC championship game appearance in 2022.

As Brown finishes out the season, Cunningham and Chancellor Lee H. Roberts will begin the search for a new head coach. Brown has three years left on his contract; remaining payments will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds.