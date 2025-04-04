Made In NC: Bofemme in Raleigh's North Hills

"One of a kind. We're all about one of a kind. So we want you to express yourself."

"One of a kind. We're all about one of a kind. So we want you to express yourself."

"One of a kind. We're all about one of a kind. So we want you to express yourself."

"One of a kind. We're all about one of a kind. So we want you to express yourself."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Adding an accessory to your outfit can really add that extra bit of personality or creativity and over at Bofemme in the Maker's Alley in North Hills, they're taking it to a whole new level. It's a concept Carolyn Bremer says she's proud to bring to her hometown.

From beginning to end, every detail perfectly personalized.

"One of a kind. We're all about one of a kind. So we want you to express yourself," Carolyn said.

If hats aren't your thing, there are other ways to express yourself at Bofemme too with completely customizable charm jewelry, trucker hats and permanent jewelry. Offering this in her hometown has always been a dream for Carolyn.

"I knew that I wanted to bring something creative and fun here in Raleigh so I started my business. It was strictly all jewelry and I used to handstamp jewelry in person," Carolyn said.

Bofemme wasn't always her path. Carolyn says she spent five years working in Dallas, Texas as an accountant and her time there ultimately served as inspiration.

"I just love the fashion there, the culture, I was just in awe of the fashion and the hats and the bling and all that stuff. So it's definitely still engrained in me, so it's definitely nice to bring it to Raleigh because we don't have that here and people are loving it so far," Carolyn said.

A unique experience and a completely customized keepsake at the drop of a hat.

This weekend Carolyn and Bofemme will celebrate one year in Maker's Alley. There will be a carnival on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

