Man arrested in connection with setting woman on fire in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- A man was arrested on Friday in connection with woman set on fire in Harnett County.

On Dec. 16, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a staff member at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford about a burn victim.

Investigators found 20-year-old Ashanti Downey who was taken to the emergency room suffering from burns on the right side of her body.

She was taken to a burn center where she was in critical, but stable condition.

On Friday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Jami Raiziah Griffin. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault onfemale/domestic violence.

Griffin is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Ronald Beasley at (910) 893-0151 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.

Featured video is from a previous report