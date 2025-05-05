Man arrested in Wake County faces 13 felonies in Durham auto thefts

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of recent stolen car incidents in Durham.

Durham Police said Monday that Kenyon Farrington was charged with 13 felonies, including five counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony possession of stolen goods, and one count of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, among other charges.

Farrington was arrested Sunday in Wake County. He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

Police have not released any details about when or where the cars were stolen.

Anyone with information on these car thefts or similar cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or go online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

