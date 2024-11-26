Man dies after speeding, crashing Corvette in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is dead and Raleigh Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on Westgate Road.

RPD said it appeared that a Chevrolet Corvette was heading west on Westgate Road and as the driver approached Fairbanks Drive, he entered the left-turn lane to pass traffic in the straight travel lane. The car struck the curb on the right side of the road and went onto the sidewalk. It appeared the driver overcorrected while re-entering the roadway and went across Westgate Road, hitting a tree and a fence.

The driver, Lawrence Pischke, 58, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RPD said it appeared he was speeding. The case remains under investigation.