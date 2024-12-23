Man injured in shooting in Burlington Coat Factory parking lot in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a shooting in a store parking lot.

Cary police said the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory in the 1700 block of Walnut Street. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Cary Police Department is actively investigating this incident and urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or anonymously report a tip to Cary CrimeStoppers at (919) 460-4636.

