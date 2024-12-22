Lee County deputy shoots, kills man they say was armed following 911 hang-up call

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after the Lee County Sheriff's Office said he was shot by a deputy answering a 911 call.

Authorities said deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call just after 11 p.m. on Saturday on Poplar Springs Church Road in Sanford. Deputies said upon arrival they encountered an armed man.

Based on the man's actions, the sheriff's office said one deputy shot the man at least twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate as standard procedure.

No more details have been released.

