Fayetteville pedestrian struck and killed crossing intersection at Hope Mills Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after being by a car Friday in Fayetteville, police said.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Hope Mills Road and Redwood Drive.

Police said 44-year-old Matthew Woolman was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Hope Mills Road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation, FPD said.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692.

Crimestoppers information can be submitted electronically.

