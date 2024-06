Man killed in stabbing following argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a stabbing on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to reports of two men arguing just before 1:12 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Reilly Road. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.