Man who allegedly ran from Wake County deputies last week caught in Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who allegedly ran from Wake County deputies last week has been caught after an extensive search, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Authorities were attempting to serve 31-year-old Jaquares Devante Purdie with an arrest warrant on May 24 around noon when he took off running near Buck Jones Road and Bashford Road.

He was wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest and other charges.

Purdie was found Thursday in Harnett County and taken into custody with the help of the sheriff's office there.

