Wake County Sheriff's Office searching for man who ran from deputies

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran from deputies.

They were attempting to serve 31-year-old Jaquares Devante Purdie with an arrest warrant when he ran near Buck Jones Road and Bashford Road.

He is wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest, among other charges.

Anyone with information on where Purdie is should call WCSO at 919-856-6911.

