Murder suspect with camouflage on his face pulled from tree line after hours-long manhunt

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County deputies took a person into custody while searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that the incident happened on Liles Road between West Hornes Church Road and Southern Nash High Road.

According to Sheriff Keith Stone, deputies responded to calls about a welfare check at around 12:30 p.m. When deputies arrived they found chemicals and described smelling a chemical odor in the home.

Stone said deputies found a 63-year-old man dead inside the home. Stone said there was blood everywhere and it was obvious the man had been murdered.

Chopper11 flew to the scene where dozens of deputies were seen searching for the suspect in the woods.

At around 4:45 p.m., deputies could be seen taking a man wearing a blue shirt into custody from the wooded area. Stone said the man, who has a criminal history, had camouflage on his face at the time of the arrest. Stone confirmed that the man was the suspect they were looking for.

Stone said that schools in the area were placed on lockdown but were dismissed early for the day.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

