Shooting in Nash County between armed man and deputy

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was armed was involved in a shooting with a deputy in Nash County, according to the sheriff's office.

We do not know at this time if anyone was hurt. We do know the deputy involved was not hurt.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be conducting the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Alternate 64 and Big Woods Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.