Man shot and killed after altercation at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed after an altercation Monday afternoon, Fayetteville Police said.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m., to a home in the 500 block of Albany Street.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

His identity was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

