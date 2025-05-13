Man shot and killed outside Heavenly Buffaloes in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night outside Heavenly Buffaloes in Durham.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the restaurant's location at 2816 Erwin Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

