Man and woman seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting where a man and a woman were shot.

The shooting took place on East Umstead Street just off Fayetteville Street.

Both the man and the woman were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

No suspect information is available.

