Small plane crashes in Lancaster County, multiple injuries reported

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Crews are on the scene after a small plane crashed in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Brethren Village.

According to authorities, Aircraft N347M took off from Lancaster Airport at 3:15 p.m. and quickly went down for unknown causes.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Route 501 is closed in the area.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement shortly after the crash, stating that Pennsylvania State Police were on scene to assist local first responders.