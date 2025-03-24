Marbles Kids Museum announces two-story expansion featuring rooftop playscape

The project, with a little over $6 million in costs, will renovate and expand the Northwest section along South Blount Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marbles Kids Museum has launched the largest expansion in the organization's history.

The campaign known as, Bigger Play, Brighter Futures, will support the completion of a two-story addition, adding over 3,000 square feet.

It also includes a classroom and a rooftop playscape.

The campaign will also fund the beautification of the museum that faces Blount Street.

New restrooms, a refresh of multipurpose spaces, and better visitor flow will also take place during construction.

"Marbles needs more space to accommodate families in our community. We estimate that each year we turn away over 70,000 visitors due to capacity limits and sold-out programs," says Jonathan Frederick, CEO of Marbles Kids Museum. "This expansion will enable us to welcome an additional 108,000 visitors each year to experience the power of play."

Marbles Kids Museum is the largest play-based museum in the state, serving over 500,000 people each year.