Marbles museum renovations, expansion expected to be finished by 2026

The project, with a little over $6 million in costs, will renovate and expand the Northwest section along South Blount Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A final design was approved on Monday for the expansion of the Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.

The project, with a little over $6 million in costs, will renovate and expand the Northwest section along South Blount Street. Wake County committed just under $3 million to the project.

"This is the first phase of the architectural design process, where project concepts are turned into physical drawings," Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners, said. "The expansion is expected to greatly enhance the museum's capacity to provide dynamic, educational experiences for visitors of all ages."

According to Wake County, the expansion will include adding 2,600 square feet of new exhibit space, a family restroom and updates to a multipurpose classroom. The second floor will add 2,600 square feet along a new stairway and rooftop courtyard.

The new exhibit is focused on the "workforce of the future."

"The exhibit is a game-changer," Marbles CEO Jonathan Frederick said. "We're expanding access programs and adding new educational experiences, all so kids can explore their own futures. We're so proud to lead the way in play, empowering the next generation of innovators, creators and problem-solvers."

Construction is expected to begin next year with the grand opening planned for 2026.

