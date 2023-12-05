Marbles Kids Museum opens new sensory exploration exhibit

It's called "Under the Waves" and includes a larger-than-life octopus, shadow play and various sensory stimulating and calming activities.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marbles Kids Museum announced the opening of its new sensory exploration exhibit.

"Under the Waves, formerly known as "Sea Shapes," is on the museum's first floor.

Behind doors that limit sound exposure, guests will also find dimmer lighting and calming blue hues in the immersive deep-sea exhibition.

"Sensory play is incredibly valuable for all children. It helps kids develop fine motor skills, supports emotional regulation, encourages creativity and imagination and provides stress relief," said Hardin Engelhardt, Marbles' Chief Learning Officer. "For kids who are sensory-seeking or sensory-sensitive, activities like spinning, calming visual stimulation, or snuggling with weighted objects can help kids self-regulate. While many museums have quiet rooms or calm rooms, they often feel like time-out spaces. Under the Waves has been intentionally designed by our team to be a time-in space for play,"

Under the Waves is open for play. Marbles is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays until 7 p.m. Members can enter early at 9 a.m. All visitors are required to purchase tickets online.