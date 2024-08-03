WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mariah Carey to perform at PNC Arena during her holiday tour

WTVD logo
Saturday, August 3, 2024 1:17PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mariah Carey is coming to PNC Arena as part of a festive holiday tour.

On Friday, the queen of Christmas announced on Instagram her upcoming 2024 tour called Mariah Carey's Christmas Time.

She will visit 20 cities across the country, including Raleigh on Monday, Dec. 9.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album 'Merry Christmas', which includes the record-shattering single, 'All I Want For Christmas is You.'

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW