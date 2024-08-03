Mariah Carey to perform at PNC Arena during her holiday tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mariah Carey is coming to PNC Arena as part of a festive holiday tour.

On Friday, the queen of Christmas announced on Instagram her upcoming 2024 tour called Mariah Carey's Christmas Time.

She will visit 20 cities across the country, including Raleigh on Monday, Dec. 9.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album 'Merry Christmas', which includes the record-shattering single, 'All I Want For Christmas is You.'

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com