Martin Luther King III responds to alleged comments Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said about his father

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The son of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III made a stop in North Carolina to speak to voters ahead of the November elections.

He and his wife Andrea Waters King spent the morning on Saturday at a breakfast and ballots event in Rocky Mount to educate voters.

ABC11 spoke with King and asked about the allegations reported in the CNN article that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson had to say about his father.

"The rhetoric of Mark Robinson is beyond dangerous," he said. "In fact, some of it seems to be a little bit insane. And it's very difficult to understand how North Carolina allowed this kind of leadership to emerge because he is the Lt. Governor."

On Thursday, CNN claimed that Robinson - under a username he frequently used online -- made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, including one comment where he allegedly referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" and another where he reportedly wrote that slavery wasn't all bad.

ABC News has not confirmed this reporting or the online username alleged to be linked to Robinson.

CNN reported that the comments were made by Robinson between 2008 and 2012 under the username "minisoldr" on "Nude Africa," a pornographic website that includes a message board.

