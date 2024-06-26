General Assembly to vote on override of Governor Cooper vetoes including masks in public

The votes include the controversial bill that could criminally charge people for wearing a mask in public.

The votes include the controversial bill that could criminally charge people for wearing a mask in public.

The votes include the controversial bill that could criminally charge people for wearing a mask in public.

The votes include the controversial bill that could criminally charge people for wearing a mask in public.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a series of votes, the General Assembly will attempt to override Governor Cooper's veto on three bills.

Those votes include the controversial bill that could criminally charge people for wearing a mask in public.

House Bill 237 is aimed at preventing protestors from hiding behind a mask.

Cooper vetoed it saying it removes the ability for people to protect their health.

He also cited the loosened campaign finance rules included in the bill.

The house will also try to override Governor Cooper's veto of House Bill 834.

The measure would try 16 and 17-year-olds, accused of committing violent crimes, as adults.

Cooper issued a statement saying most violent crimes should be handled in adult court, but there are cases where sentences would be more effective and appropriate if they were handled in juvenile court.

The third override vote will be on a transportation bill that includes higher fees for late payments on toll roads and cutting trees near billboards.

Cooper said the bill would lead to the destruction of native plants.

Republicans have a super majority and could override any of these vetoes.