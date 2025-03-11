3rd person charged in connection to chase, shots fired at trooper in Orange County: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person was charged Monday in connection to a police chase where shots were fired at a state trooper in Orange County.
Maurice Keys, 19, of Durham, faces the following charges:
Keys was served at the Durham County Detention Facility where he was already in custody for unrelated charges. His first appearance was Monday. Keys will be back in court later this month.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling over 100 mph in a 65-mph zone. This resulted in a pursuit, and authorities confirmed it was a stolen vehicle during the chase.
The suspect's car entered Chapel Hill, and one or more persons inside the car started shooting at the trooper. Bullets hit several parked cars at an apartment complex on Timber Hollow Court near Mendel Drive.
After this, the three individuals, all wearing ski masks, jumped out of the car and ran.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit.
Two young people, ages 15 and 14, were taken into custody days later in connection to the incident.
