3rd person charged in connection to chase, shots fired at trooper in Orange County: police

Two people are in custody after a search Tuesday evening for suspects regarding a weekend incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person was charged Monday in connection to a police chase where shots were fired at a state trooper in Orange County.

Maurice Keys, 19, of Durham, faces the following charges:



Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Assault with a Firearm on a Law Enforcement Officer

Two counts of Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Discharge a Firearm into a Patrol Vehicle

Discharge Firearm in City Limits

Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Three counts of Damage to Personal Property

Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile

Keys was served at the Durham County Detention Facility where he was already in custody for unrelated charges. His first appearance was Monday. Keys will be back in court later this month.

What happened?

On Saturday, Jan. 25, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling over 100 mph in a 65-mph zone. This resulted in a pursuit, and authorities confirmed it was a stolen vehicle during the chase.

The suspect's car entered Chapel Hill, and one or more persons inside the car started shooting at the trooper. Bullets hit several parked cars at an apartment complex on Timber Hollow Court near Mendel Drive.

After this, the three individuals, all wearing ski masks, jumped out of the car and ran.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.

Two young people, ages 15 and 14, were taken into custody days later in connection to the incident.

