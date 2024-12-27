McDonald's worker arrested in deadly shooting of delivery driver in Fayetteville

A DoorDash driver was shot and killed by a McDonald's worker in Fayetteville.

A DoorDash driver was shot and killed by a McDonald's worker in Fayetteville.

A DoorDash driver was shot and killed by a McDonald's worker in Fayetteville.

A DoorDash driver was shot and killed by a McDonald's worker in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A McDonald's worker wanted in connection with the shooting of a DoorDash driver has been arrested, Fayetteville Police said Friday afternoon.

Kevin J. Holland, 25, was arrested in Spring Lake.

He faces a first-degree murder charge and will be processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Kevin Holland, 25, is being charged for shooting a Doordash driver. Fayetteville Police Department

The shooting happened Thursday at the McDonald's at 5009 Santa Fe Drive just after 8:15 p.m.

Police told ABC11 that a McDonald's employee got into an altercation with a DoorDash driver. The employee then pulled out a gun and shot 25-year-old Samori Husamudeen of Fayetteville.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Husamudeen's cousin told ABC11 that "he loved his family, especially his kids. He always smiled, no matter what was thrown his way. He is truly going to be missed."

In a statement to ABC11, the local McDonald's owner/operator said: "Yesterday's tragic events are shocking and upsetting to our entire team. We are supporting our crew with counseling resources and fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Because this is an open and active police investigation, we ask that all questions be directed to the Fayetteville Police Department."

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

.