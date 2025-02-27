Shocking video shows axe attack in alleged road rage incident

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, were searching for a suspect who attacked a car with an axe following a rear-end collision.

MEMPHIS -- Police are searching for man caught on camera attacking a vehicle with an axe.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 at about 11:50 a.m. in Memphis.

Police said the axe attack happened after the victim crashed into the back of a 2012 Chevy Impala at Popular Avenue and Goodlett Street.

The driver of the Chevy then got out and allegedly began striking the vehicle with an axe, video shows.

In the video recorded by a witness, the suspect is seen yelling and swinging the axe multiple times.

Memphis police said no injuries were reported and the suspect ran away.

Nobody is in custody.