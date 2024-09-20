Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in fatal Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May.

The Durham Police Department said the shooting happened on May 25 in the 3600 block of Keystone Place. When officers arrived they found Ricky Nichols, Jr., 20, with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the parking lot. he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Elijah McCray, 21, was arrested in Richmond County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and indicted for first-degree murder. He was taken to the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Police said McCray was also served a warrant obtained by Cary Police on four felony charges.

Anyone with any information in this murder is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29529. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

