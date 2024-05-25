Durham police investigating shooting on Dearborn Drive

DURHAM, N.C. -- The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in the Braggtown community.

Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road are closed while police continue to investigate.

ABC11 crews at the scene are working to gather more information.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE:Durham after-school program plans Jamaica visit for teen entrepreneurs