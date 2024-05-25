Durham after-school program plans Jamaica visit for teen entrepreneurs

Two dozen young entrepreneurs are close to taking off in June for an educational vacation in Jamaica.

Two dozen young entrepreneurs are close to taking off in June for an educational vacation in Jamaica.

Two dozen young entrepreneurs are close to taking off in June for an educational vacation in Jamaica.

Two dozen young entrepreneurs are close to taking off in June for an educational vacation in Jamaica.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two dozen young entrepreneurs are close to takeoff in June for an educational vacation in Jamaica, if they can raise enough money to finance the trip.

They are participants in the after-school teen program called P.O.O.F., which stands for Planning Our Own Future.

"We're a safe space," said P.O.O.F. founder Destiny Alexander. "We're an entrepreneur program. We teach financial literacy, world travel, life preparation. We're on our world travel phase right now."

That's why they spent much of Saturday washing cars and serving fish plates to people who support the program's mission as well as the planned Jamaica trip.

"It would keep kids out of trouble, I believe. To get them more involved with stuff that's fun, instead of into violence and other things," said Virginia Tabor as she waited for her car wash.

Alexander told ABC11 that as part of the world travel phase, the young participants studied Jamaica's culture, cuisine, and more in preparation for their planned departure on June 17 for a five-day stay there.

"Twenty of them have never been out of the country before," she said. "So I'm like a proud mom, to be able to take them out of the country for the first time."

Mobile carwash owner Kelvin Williams has a son who participates in P.O.O.F., and the young man was part of the crew giving the cars that went through very thorough baths. Williams donated the equipment utilized on Saturday to the fundraiser organized by his former classmate, Alexander.

"They're doing a great job," he said as he watched the teens work on the cars, "Just learning something and having fun."

That and other donations of time, talent, and money by other local small businesspersons who also promoted their goods and services that day are adding up. Now P.O.O.F. is looking for help across the fundraising finish line

"You can go to our website https://www.poofcenter.com/ The donate button is there," Alexander said.