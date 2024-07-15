Town of Clayton hires new Fire Marshal

CLAYTON, N.C (WTVD) -- The Town of Clayton announced Monday it had hired Michael Tatum as its new Fire Marshal.

Tatum has more than 14 years of experience in the field. He most recently served as an assistant fire marshal in Cary.

The Town of Clayton said its hiring process included 18 candidates from across the country.

"Michael excelled in every aspect, demonstrating remarkable technical expertise, forward-thinking, and exceptional interpersonal skills," Fire Chief David Ranes said. "We are confident that Michael will be a valuable asset to our team and the Clayton community."

The position opened up June 1 when Tony Atkinson retired. He was the first full-time hire for Clayton Fire Department back in 1994.

As for Tatum, he is scheduled to begin his new job on July 22.

"I am deeply honored to join the Clayton Fire Department as the new Fire Marshal," Tatum said. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by Tony Atkinson and working with the dedicated team here to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of fire safety and emergency response."