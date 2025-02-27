Robeson County man sentenced to 10 years after triple shooting at Fayetteville hookah lounge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a shooting that seriously injured three people at a hookah lounge in Fayetteville.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina, on June 6, 24-year-old Michai Jamill Caldwell was involved in a disagreement at the Anubis Hooah Lounge that led to an altercation between several people, including Caldwell and the bouncer. After the altercation was diffused, everyone was escorted out of the building and the lounge was closed. Court documents said Caldwell then returned to the lounge with another person and was confronted by security as they reentered. During the confrontation, officials said Caldwell fired multiple shots using a .40 caliber firearm that was equipped with a switch that converts a pistol to a machine gun.

Several people, including one victim who lost her right eye, were injured during the shooting. Two others were seriously injured.

Caldwell then led Fayetteville police officers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 120 mph. Police said he initially evaded officers but was arrested on June 21 and charged on Oct. 9.

On Thursday, Caldwell was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison for possession of a machine gun.

