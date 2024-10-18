NC GOP candidate denies she called for violence when citing 'war' & 'American Revolution 2.0.'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Republican nominee for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction denies calling for violence if she loses the election.

"It is ridiculous to imply that I am calling for an armed revolution," Michele Morrow said Friday to supporters outside the Cary Senior Center early voting location.

Morrow has riled up critics with an email from Sept. 30 where she urged people to join her and a local pastor at a Wake County school board meeting. The pastor was eventually escorted out of that meeting in handcuffs when he refused to leave the podium.

"Our children are being attacked. This is the American Revolution 2.0! We either willingly fight now, or we will be forced to fight on Nov 6th. This is war, ladies and gentlemen!" the email read.

Morrow's Democratic opponent expressed his disappointment in the rhetoric of the email with the following statement:

"Our children deserve leaders who will unite us and foster a safe, productive learning environment, not someone who calls for political violence over and over again."

This is not the first time Morrow has used inflammatory language. She made social media posts in the past talking about killing Democrats like President Barack Obama and Gov. Roy Cooper. Morrow also encouraged then President Donald Trump to use the military to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

"I'm sorry if the words offend people, I am more offend by our children being at risk and the adults doing nothing to stop it," Morrow said.