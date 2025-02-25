Arrest made in connection to Greensboro 2013 cold case homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Greensboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a nearly 12 year old murder.

35-year-old Jason Bailey is now charged with the murder of 72-year-old Mildred Martin. He is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to investigators, Martin was stabbed to death inside her home on Hyalyn Court in October 2013.

Bailey is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

