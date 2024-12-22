Marine mom helps junior enlisted military members fly home from RDU for the holidays

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six marines boarded flights home Saturday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, with a nonprofit paying fully for their flights.

"I haven't been home in a year, I just want to go home," Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Mullins told ABC11.

For Mullins, the military was always in the cards. His father served 20 years in the Army and the Marine Corps. His four siblings all spent time in the military as well.

"My oldest brother was a Marine. He got out a few years ago, and the other three, my sister and two brothers are in the Army. They're still active," Mullins said.

As his siblings prepared to deploy to Syria, this young Marine knew he had to get home for the holidays this year.

Thanks to Miles for Military, he got a free flight home just in time for Christmas to finally see his family again.

"They haven't seen me in a long time, so yeah, they're pretty stoked," Mullins said.

Maureen Byrne is behind it all. Her son served in the Marine Corps too. When she flew him home from Camp LeJeune for Thanksgiving years ago - and saw the price of the ticket - she asked him how other young Marines were affording the flight home.

"He said, 'Mom, nobody goes home. The barracks are full. I'm one of a few that get to go home and only because of you.' So, I was thinking about that. I thought, 'Gee, that's terrible. How can we help these kids? What can we do?'" Byrne told ABC11.

ALSO SEE: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $944M after no big winners in Friday's drawing

She decided to start the nonprofit Miles for Military to pay for flights home for junior enlisted military personnel as long as they volunteer 25 hours with a certified 501c3 nonprofit.

To earn his flight, Mullins chose to volunteer with the Onslow Veterans Pow Wow, run by Raquel Painter.

Painter was so grateful for the help, that she showed up at the airport Saturday to see Mullins and other Marines off as they boarded their flights home.

"I served 26 years in the Marine Corps myself, and knowing how important it is to make it home when you're able to, the cost of airline tickets now are outrageous, and being an E-4 or below, sometimes you can't afford that ticket home," Painter said, adding that the Onslow Veterans Pow Wow is always looking for volunteers.

Byrne hopes to keep the program growing - giving back to those who lay it all on the line for our freedom.

"These kids are amazing. They serve us. It's the least we can do is to send them home, whether it's Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, their birthday, a wedding, and any other moments that matter," Byrne said.

Miles for Military is entirely run by donations. If you want to learn more about how to help get young servicemembers home for the holidays, click here.