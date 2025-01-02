NC Central student Carrie Everett vies for Miss America crown in Florida

Miss North Carolina and NC Central sophomore Carrie Everett will take the stage in Orlando for the Miss America Competition.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Central University sophomore will take the national stage this weekend as she competes for the Miss America title in Orlando.

Carrie Everett, who won Miss North Carolina in June 2024 and the Miss Johnston County competition before that, brings an unusual athletic background to the pageant world.

Everett is a former tackle football player who once lifted 300 pounds in the weight room.

The NCCU classical music major sees her strength training as preparation for bigger challenges.

Miss North Carolina 2024: Carrie Everett (Photo: Lenn Long)

"Being able to lift that weight has been nothing compared to lifting the weight of the world," Everett told ABC 11 during a pageant rehearsal break.

As Miss North Carolina, Everett has focused her platform on making pageants more accessible and equitable for contestants with limited resources. She plans to expand this initiative nationally if sje is crowned Miss America.

The competition will be held at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, and feature 52 contestants. It will stream on the Miss America competition website on Sunday at 7 p.m.