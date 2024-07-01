Miss Johnston Co. Carrie Everett crowned Miss North Carolina 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Miss North Carolina was crowned this weekend.

Miss Johnston County Carrie Everett took home the crown on Saturday during the Miss NC Competition.

Everett is the fourth Black woman to ever win the title and is a rising Sophomore at NC Central University.

According to North Carolina social media, Everett's community service initiative is "Equity to build community".

The Miss North Carolina Organization is a not-for-profit dedicated to empowering young women to achieve their personal, professional, and educational goals.

Everett will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant.